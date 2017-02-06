WATCH: Justin Timberlake Throws It Back to His ‘NSYNC Days in Super Bowl Commercial

Justin Timberlake has made his way back to Super Bowl screen time, and he did not disappoint.

Seventeen years (!) after ‘NSYNC released “Bye Bye Bye”, Timberlake joined forces with none other than Christopher Walken to bring back the hit in a subtle, yet very effective commercial for Bai beverages.

“I don’t want to make it tough, I just want to tell you that I’ve had enough,” Walken calmly whispers, rehearsing the song’s famous lyrics and sitting in a fancy living room. “It might sound crazy, but it ain’t no lie, baby, bye, bye, bye.”

The commercial then cuts to Timberlake sitting next to Walken, looking just as dapper before taking a sip of the beverage.

The singer, who is an investor in Bai Brands and serves as as the company’s “Chief Flavor Officer” teased the commercial earlier this week, but gave no mention of Mr. Walken.

What are you doing this weekend? #SB51 @drinkbai A video posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jan 31, 2017 at 10:22am PST

Bai announced its partnership with Timberlake in November 2016 and he will continue to be a strong force behind their ongoing marketing campaigns.

“Justin has been working closely with our team on several new projects and we are excited to see them all come to life in 2017,” says Ben Weiss, Founder and CEO of Bai. “This is just the beginning.”