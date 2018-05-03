Justin Timberlake Stars in New Commercial Featuring His Made-Up Fruit 'Brasberry'

Justin Timberlake is taking his innovative fruit mash-up to the small screen.

In December, the singer revealed on his Instagram that he may have invented a new fruit called the “braspberry.” “Is it a coincidence that the blueberry fits in the raspberry perfectly? I think not,” he questioned in the clip before popping the healthy snack into his mouth.

Now, as an investor and Chief Flavor Officer for Bai, Timberlake and his berry fun idea star as the subject of the drink company’s new commercial. In the 30-second spot titled “This Just In,” comedian Brian Huskey plays a mock broadcaster who tries to deliver the news that “Bai is good for you and tastes amazing”—while the “Man of the Woods” singer is naively distracted by his braspberries. Huskey’s general disinterest in the fruit doesn’t stop Timberlake from hilariously forcing him to try it.

Courtesy Bai

In a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the commercial (above), the performer reveals why he decided to partner with the brand—and it just so happens to involve another fruit mashup.

“I can’t think of a Bai flavor I don’t like, and that’s why I’m here,” he says. “The pineapple coconut, that’s a new mix—yup, get on my level. I call it ‘Get on my level.’ I have a different names for all the drinks, like Khalid has a different names for all his sneakers, I have a different name for all the drinks.”

The ad comes after what Timberlake called his other “pretty random” commercial for Bai. Last February, the singer joined forces with none other than Christopher Walken to bring back ‘NSYNC’s hit “Bye, Bye, Bye” in a subtle, yet very effective Super Bowl commercial.

“I don’t want to make it tough, I just want to tell you that I’ve had enough,” Walken calmly whispers, rehearsing the song’s famous lyrics and sitting in a fancy living room. “It might sound crazy, but it ain’t no lie, baby, bye, bye, bye.”

The commercial then cuts to Timberlake sitting next to Walken, looking just as dapper before taking a sip of the beverage.

The singer’s boy band recently reunited for the first time in nearly two years while receiving their Hollywood Walk of Fame star.