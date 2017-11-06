See Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause’s Stunning Ombre Wedding Cake

Plenty of thought went into the cake at Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause‘s intimate wedding.

The This Is Us star and his new bride—who were married on Oct. 28 during an emotional outdoor ceremony—chose a pink ombre look for their three-tier confection for a very special reason. The design intentionally mirrored the rose petals that covered the aisle at their wedding—both the aisle and the cake transitioned from dark pink to white.

The simple yet stunning dessert, which was created by Sweet Lady Jane bakery in Los Angeles, was also covered with Stause’s favorite flower: pink peonies.

Planner Niro Luna, who tapped Archive Rentals for wedding décor and Peony & Plum for flowers, tells PEOPLE that the couple were very involved in all the details for their big day, especially when it came to the food and drinks.

“We planned this whole wedding via text message,” says Luna “We text each other every day—very short. I’ll say, ‘Hey guys, do you like this or this?’ And they’ll write, ‘The right one.’ That’s how the whole thing was. It was very short, very casual and a lot of fun.”

Stause came up with two signature drinks for the occasion: the “Something Old and Something New,” which was a spin on an old fashioned with bourbon/rye whiskey, Angostura bitters, blood orange and maraschino cherries, and the “Something Borrowed, Something Blue” made up of vodka, club soda, St. Germain, blueberries and a splash of cranberry juice.

As for the menu, the night started off with hors d’oeuvres like tomato burrata crostini, thai beef skewers, and sweet potato fries in a bamboo cone. For the main course, the couple offered guests a choice of organic roasted chicken beast, garlic salt crusted prime rib or a vegetarian salad with baby greens, ranch marinated tomatoes, shaved fennel, Humboldt fog cheese and thyme ricotta crostini.

Hartley and Stause were also adamant about serving mini burgers and mini grilled cheeses with tomato soup at the end of the night to “keep people full,” says Hartley.

With guests including the This Is Us gang, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown, dancing well into the night, the late-night snack was surely appreciate.

“The wedding exceeded anything I could have ever imagined,” says Stause.