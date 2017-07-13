All the Details on Julianne Hough’s ‘Simple and Elegant’ 3-Tier Wedding Cake

DWTS judge and actress Julianne Hough married NHL star Brooks Laich in a romantic outdoor Idaho wedding. Subscribe now for exclusive photos inside the gorgeous celebration — only in PEOPLE!

The cake at Julianne Hough‘s wedding to NHL star Brooks Laich fit right in with the romantic, outdoor vibe at their July 8 celebration.

The Dancing With the Stars judge, who said “I do” on Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho surrounded by friends and family, worked with event planner Troy Williams of Simply Troy Lifestyle + Events and his staff to relay her vision to cake decorator Kayla Carey. “We had discussed a few flavor profiles for them and talked about a simple, elegant design,” the baker behind Sweet Simplicity tells PEOPLE exclusively off the couple’s three-tier confection.

After being presented with a few flavor options, Hough and Laich chose a yellow cake with berries, covered with all-white buttercream frosting and embellished with a cascade of fresh flowers.

“As far as flavors go, Julianne lives a pretty healthy lifestyle and didn’t want anything too heavy,” says Carey. “Each tier was four layers of cake with a layer of strawberries and cream, a layer of blackberries and cream and a layer of raspberries and cream.”

For the blooms running down the cake, Carey tied in six different types of flowers from Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht of Wild Bloom, who used more than 2,000 flowers throughout the wedding—including 100 flower boxes and at least 200 garden roses in the reception centerpieces.

“The end result for me was gratifying,” says Carey, who adds that the couple was thrilled with the dessert. “Everything went so well and I was just really excited to be a part of such a beautiful day.”

RELATED: See the Ultimate Celebrity Wedding Cakes

For all the intimate details inside Hough and Laich’s gorgeous Idaho nuptials — including exclusive wedding photos — pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

Hough told PEOPLE her big day was “perfection.” Her favorite moment was “kissing each other for the first time as husband and wife as the confetti cannons exploded around us,” she says. “I couldn’t stop crying all weekend and most people [thought] I would have cried during the entire ceremony, but instead I was just so excited and ready to celebrate!”