See American Idol Alum Josh Gracin's Stunning 'Rustic Textured' Wedding Cake

American Idol alum Josh Gracin and his bride Katie Weir stuck to the basics for the cake at their May 6 nuptials in Nashville, Tennessee.

“We wanted a minimalist theme for the wedding so this cake really went well with the simple and modern design aspect,” the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively.

During the reception held at the Green Door Gourmet venue, guests dug into the all-white confection made up of two tiers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate mousse buttercream and salted caramel, and two tiers of traditional almond wedding cake. The whole creation was covered with vanilla buttercream in “rustic textured lines” and decorated with white flowers.

“We wanted something that most people would like,” Weir, 26, says of their choices. “Josh isn’t exactly a ‘foodie,’ so we wanted to stick with pairing traditional flavors. Needless to say, he shied away from experimenting with any unique flavors during the taste test.”

The pair also incorporated a sentimental piece into their cake cutting ceremony: “We had ‘Mr. & Mrs. Gracin – May 6, 2017’ engraved on the front of the servingware, and the back reads ‘I Like You a Lot’, which is a song by Jake Owen that Katie sent to me after dating for a couple of months,” says Gracin, 36, whose own single “Nothin’ Like Us” is steadily streaming on Spotify. “She also had it engraved in my wedding ring.”

As for whether they engaged in the age-old tradition of smashing the wedding cake into each other’s faces? “Definitely not!” Gracin tells PEOPLE with a laugh. “Katie would’ve killed me if I messed up her makeup when we had more pictures to take!”