Jonathan Cheban Is Legally Changing His Name to 'Foodgōd'

Kim Kardashian West‘s BFF Jonathan Cheban is taking his love for food a step further.

Cheban, 43, is legally changing his name to “Foodgōd” — the brand he’s built over the years with a food-filled website and social media, PEOPLE confirms.

“People are constantly screaming Foodgōd as he walks down the street and showing up to restaurants while he is there, following his eating adventures,” a rep for the star tells PEOPLE. “It has become cult like.”

Page Six first reported the news, and Cheban revealed to the site that Kardashian West’s husband, Kanye, originally graced him with the moniker.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also confirmed the news on his Twitter account and Insta Story, sharing articles about the name-change.

Although he is most noteworthy for his status as Kardashian West’s best bud, Cheban boasts a legion of loyal Snapchat followers who follow his jet-setting lifestyle as he works to build his brand as a culinary authority.

“I definitely want to be like a Guy Fieri or Anthony Bourdain for the young and hot. That would be amaaazing,” he told PEOPLE last year.



That same year, he also launched Prepped Delivery, a fresh pre-prepared meal delivery service.

“People were always asking me about where to go and what to eat,” Cheban told PEOPLE of his frequent posts on the unique dishes he samples around the world. “No one eats at restaurants as much as I do. So I wanted to do something gourmet, but accessible for everyone.”