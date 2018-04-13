Jon Bon Jovi Launched a Rosé with Son Jesse: 'It's Been a Dream' Working with 'My Mini-Me'

Jon Bon Jovi is swapping guitar picks for grapes with his latest product.

The rock star, 56, recently launched his own brand of rosè called Diving Into Hampton Water—a name created by his son and business partner Jesse Bongiovi, 23, a recent Notre Dame graduate who played for the school’s football team. “It was one of those late nights out on our porch in the Hamptons,” Jesse told PEOPLE at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival. “My dad came over to me and asked ‘Do you want some more pink juice?’—which is what we used to call rosè. I told him ‘No, no, no, we call it Hampton Water now.’ We just thought it was pretty funny.”

For Bon Jovi, embarking on a this venture meant serious business. “At first I thought, ‘yeah, yeah, yeah,’” he said. “But then I realized it was actually a good idea and a great name. I pride myself on having done a lot of unique marketing things over the years, whether it was the arena football team or the Soul Kitchen restaurant. I don’t do things haphazardly, but Jesse has always been very serious about everything he’s ever done.”

The two have spent the past year and a half flying to the Gérard Bertrand vineyard in the South of France, tasting wines until they landed on the perfect version.

“When you’re in a band, you always say it’s like a family. But when you’re really working with your family, it’s totally different,” added Bon Jovi, also dad to Stephanie, 24, Jacob, 15, and Romeo, 14, with his wife of almost 29 years, Dorothea, 55. “We walk into meetings together and I go, ‘Wow, it’s Mini-Me.’ He’s thinking the way I’m thinking. It’s been a dream.”