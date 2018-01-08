John Mayer Eats 6 Bags of Mini Oreos with a Bowl of Milk and Instantly Regrets It

John Mayer may be taking a break from eating Oreos for the foreseeable future.

While most people dunk their chocolate cookies in milk, the musician had other plans on Sunday night. Mayer, 40, took to Instagram to show off his epic cereal creation which involved dumping six bags of mini Oreos into a bowl then topping it off with almond milk.

“We start working out Tuesday,” Mayer captioned a shot of his bowl. “Until then we burn this m———— down.”

He then posted a photo of the empty bags with the caption, “You do the math.”

Although it looked delicious, Mayer followed up with a post regretting his decision to eat 66g of sugar.

“NOTICE I have an upset stomach,” he wrote. “Yes, I know it’s from the mini Oreos. I’ve learned a lot from putting cookies in milk. I learned that just because it fits in a bowl and soaks up milk doesn’t mean it’s good to eat it.”

Mayer previously created a similar snack with chopped up leftover holiday cookies—but has since learned a valuable life lesson: “Cookie Crisp is specially engineered not to be cookies, but to be cereal. I know it now.”