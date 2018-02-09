John Legend Teaches Gwyneth Paltrow How to Make the Chicken Wings That 'Chrissy Loves'

John Legend is sharing all his tips on how to make delicious — and Chrissy Teigen-approved — chicken wings.

In the debut episode of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Real Men Eat Goop video series, the 39-year-old “All of Me” singer stops by to teach the lifestyle guru how to make his mouth-watering recipe.

“Chrissy loves it, and I love making it,” Legend explained, before revealing his secret flavor weapon: plenty of Lawry’s Seasoned Salt.

And it turned out Paltrow was a huge fan of the seasoning herself.

“My dad was obsessed with it and I literally to this day cannot eat a baked potato without Lawry,” she gushed before later adding, “I didn’t know raw chicken could smell good.”

Legend also used Lawry’s Seasoned Salt in the flour mixture he used to dredge the wings in before it was time to fry them up.

But there’s one more thing that makes the singer’s chicken wings so special: his honey butter hot sauce, which he created with Teigen while she writing her cookbook Cravings.

“This seems like really good Valentine’s Day food,” Paltrow said after the chicken wings were ready to eat.

“Well, [there’s] a lot of love in it,” Legend replied.

Paltrow also walked her fans through a “slightly goop-ified version” of the dish, before later admitting that “you kind of can never replace a fried wing.”

But her Korean baked chicken wings still got Legend’s seal of approval.

“Mmhmm, that’s really good,” he said in between bites of the tasty — and lightened-up — treat.

You can find the full recipes for each star’s take on wings on Goop.