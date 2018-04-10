Why Movie-Goers Are Struggling to Eat Their Popcorn During A Quiet Place

It seems John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have taken horror movies to a new level. Not only did the content of their new hit flick A Quiet Place terrify viewers who visited the theater to watch it on the big screen, but the extended periods of silence seemed to pose problems for movie-goers who wanted to enjoy their snacks.

The movie, which Krasinski directed and starred in alongside his wife Blunt, features a family who has to stay silent in order to not alert the monsters residing in their home, who hunt based on sound.

Although the film has received rave reviews from critics and the public alike, many theatergoers have taken to social media to express the struggles they faced while trying to munch on nachos, candy and popcorn in a quiet theater.

Some viewers took to Twitter to mock how sensitive the audience seemed to noises, whereas other people said that even though they bought snacks, they were too self-conscious to actually eat them in the theater.

“A Quiet Place” or “How Self-Conscious Can We Make You About Every Tiny Sound You Make in A Movie Theater with 100 Strangers All Trying to Eat Popcorn At the Same Time?” directed by John Krasinski — jb (@jacob__burns) April 7, 2018

audiences here are so passive aggressive over people making noises if you get a popcorn piece stuck in your throat midway through a quiet place you just have to die — ikra (@dunwaIl) April 8, 2018

Trying to eat popcorn during A Quiet Place was exhausting pic.twitter.com/A5L537NBOa — dane cardiel (@danecardiel) April 8, 2018

Me in the theater watching 'A Quiet Place' pic.twitter.com/uRDgrZ1oPL — NoahJ456 (@NoahJ456) April 9, 2018

Even a pregnant Chrissy Teigen went to see the movie with her husband John Legend, joking on Twitter that she was attempting to sneak an entire home-cooked meal into the theater.

So, if the idea of eating in silence makes you uncomfortable, it might be best to skip the snack line altogether.