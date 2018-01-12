Joe Biden Dined at Ayesha Curry’s BBQ Restaurant and Only Ordered (What Else?) Ice Cream

Joe Biden’s love for ice cream is nearly as well-documented as his bromance with Barack Obama—so it should come as no surprise to learn that the former vice president indulged in a helping of the creamy, cold dessert during a visit to Ayesha Curry’s BBQ restaurant, International Smoke.

The 75-year-old politician swung by the San Francisco spot late Tuesday night with a small group of friends, a representative for the restaurant told Eater, and opted to forgo the ribs or smoked pork the eatery is known for.

“While his guests were eating dinner, VP Biden appeared to be eating ice cream!” said the representative.

Other diners at the restaurant also spotted Biden, who happily posed for photos. “We’re on a first name basis,” joked one Instagram user.

“We were having dinner at international smoke and Biden came into the restaurant for dessert. Bought him a coke and he came over to say thanks and take pictures!” he continued in the comments.

We're on a first name basis.

International Smoke is the first permanent restaurant from Curry. The Food Network host and wife of NBA superstar Steph Curry began the barbecue joint with restaurateur Michael Mina, developing it as a pop-up back in 2016 before opening up the flagship location in San Francisco’s Millennium Tower last fall.

The restaurant serves “lighter” barbecue dishes — like St. Louis pork ribs, Singapore-style black pepper barbecue lobster, slow-cooked char sui pork shoulder and spicy merguez sausage served with purple potato salad, braised mustard greens and onion rings, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

“Nothing brings people together like food,” Curry said on Instagram in May. “Nothing brings family together like BBQ… elevated!”