Joanna Gaines Gets a Sweet Breakfast Surprise from Chip and the Kids

Joanna Gaines is getting a jump start on the weekend.
The star of HGTV’s Fixer Upper took to Instagram to show off a beautiful breakfast spread fixed up by her costar husband Chip and their daughters Ella, 9, and Emmie, 6. “What a pretty surprise!,” she captioned the photo of fluffy pancakes, scrambled eggs, coffee, pastel pink flowers and a sweet handwritten note from her younger daughter. “Breakfast in bed from @chippergaines and the girls ❤️,” she added.
Given that Joanna’s birthday isn’t until April and we’re still months away from Mother’s Day, we’re going to assume this was just a spontaneous gesture, making it all the more more sweet.
The Gaines’ are no strangers to morning treats—with their bakery, Silos Baking Co., in Waco, Texas, and plans to open a breakfast-focused restaurant. “I’ve always been a breakfast connoisseur,” Chip told Southern Living in October. “I always do a heavy, bigger breakfast, but Jo is the exact opposite.” Guess sometimes you’ve gotta make an exception!