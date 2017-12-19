Joanna Gaines Shares 'Chip's Favorite' Christmas Candy Recipe (And It's So Easy to Make)

Joanna Gaines is making it easy for you and the family to get crafty this holiday season—in a delicious way.

It’s no secret the Fixer Upper star loves making progress in the kitchen, but not everyone knows she likes to cook and bake there too! Though we’ll have to wait until April to get our hands on her first-ever cookbook, Magnolia Table, for now the multi-talented mom of four rounded up a few Christmas candy recipes on her Instagram story that are great for kids—without a laundry list of ingredients.

Chocolate Peanut Clusters

“Chips favorite—so easy dry roasted peanuts in melted chocolate bark and then scoop on wax paper and let cool,” Gaines explains.

And for the finished product…

Dipped Ritz-Peanut Butter Cookies

“Next up…my kids favorite—dipped Ritz peanut butter cookies. First put your favorite peanut butter in between two Ritz,” she writes.

Next dip the cookies in melted white chocolate or milk chocolate followed by sprinkles (festive ones, of course). Gaines notes, “I like to do half chocolate and half white chocolate flavored cookies.” This leaves them extra jazzy!

Rolo Pecan Pretzel

For the final salty-sweet treat, the HGTV star whips up a 3-ingredient crowd-pleaser.

“Melt Rolos on a pretzel for a couple minutes in the oven. Remove from oven and then press a pecan half on top and push melted Rolos down,” she writes.

Gaines notes that these all make for heavenly gifts for friends or neighbors (bonus points if you wrap them nicely), but based on the looks of them, we suggest you make an extra batch for yourself.