Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and Husband Jeremy Broke Their ‘Wedding Diet’ with Vegemite and Crocodile Pizza

It’s well-documented that the Duggar clan is big on food, so it should come as no surprise that they’re pretty adventurous eaters during their travels.

In this unreleased clip from TLC’s Counting On, newlyweds Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo take on the local cuisine on their honeymoon in Sydney, Australia. “Jeremy loves trying new things and so he definitely helped kind of just get outside of my box and just try the local cuisine,” Jinger says.

For an appetizer, the pair chowed down on some toast with Vegemite spread, a favorite in Australia (and Kate Gosselin’s household) made from brewers’ yeast, vegetables and spices. “This is an Australian delicacy?” a confused Jeremy asks before reaching for the water to wash it down. “I don’t know what my feelings are.”

After some back and forth with the waiter on what type of pizza to get—kangaroo and emu were topping options—they ultimately decided on the crocodile pie, which the server describes as tasting like “meaty fish.” The verdict? “That was the best pizza I think I’ve ever had,” Jinger says.

While the couple was watching what they ate in the lead up to their Arkansas nuptials, there was definitely calorie counting on this trip. “I was on a bit of a wedding diet before the wedding for a couple months,” Jeremy says, “but now you’re on your honeymoon so you gotta just enjoy the food and enjoy the places. No more dieting here.”