EXCLUSIVE: Inside Jimmy Kimmel's Celebrity Chef-Studded Oscars Afterparty

Jimmy Kimmel may have surprised a movie theater crowd with candy and concessions and the celebrity audience at the Dolby theater with lunch boxes full of snacks during the Oscars telecast on Sunday night. But, when the night’s host was deciding what food and drinks to serve at his own post-Oscar bash, Kimmel set his culinary sights a lot higher.

Following the Academy Awards ceremony, Kimmel gathered nine of his closest chef friends to cook at his exclusive afterparty at The Lot in West Hollywood. Among the lineup were celebrated chefs from all over the country, including Chris Bianco, Adam Perry Lang, Frank Castronovo and Frank Falcinelli, Marc Vetri, Suzanne Goin, Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo, and Chad Robertson.

To make each dish sparkle even more, Kimmel recruited a team of mixologists to create complimentary cocktail pairings for guests and celebrity friends like Jennifer Aniston, Matt Damon, Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth and Rita Ora, who performed during the star-packed event along with Snoop Dogg, Bebe Rexha, and Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band—a 14-piece jazz orchestra band.

Rich Fury/Getty

Rich Fury/Getty

The night’s menu featured several of Kimmel’s favorite drinks and dishes, including burgers, eggplant marinara with Pecorino-Romano—and his very own Ciroc signature cocktail called the “Jimlet,” which was named by his wife Molly (who also celebrated her 40th birthday at the bash). The vodka-based twist on the classic gin gimlet is made with Ciroc vodka, fresh lime juice, simple syrup and mint leaves for garnish (see full recipe below).

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

Rich Fury/Getty

Rich Fury/Getty

“We do whatever Jimmy wants,” Castronovo of N.Y.C. Italian spot Frankies Spuntinos tells PEOPLE. “It’s a combination of all of his favorite things. It’s fun comfort food.”

RELATED: Host Jimmy Kimmel Kicks Off Oscar Sunday By Crafting a Special Pancake Creation for His Daughter

Vetri—who whipped up fresh ricotta gnocchi with crispy artichokes and Parmigiano Reggiano for the 600 guests—says Kimmel is a big pasta fan so his offering that night was a no-brainer. “My restaurant is known for pasta so when he asked me to do this event, I couldn’t make a salad,” says Vetri of Vetri Cucina in Philadelphia. “I wasn’t going to show up with lettuce. He’s a foodie.”

Rich Fury/Getty

A night of comfort food would also not be complete without pizza. Bianco, who has previously opened up to PEOPLE about his close friendship with Kimmel, made his famous margherita and biancoverde (a white pizza of fresh mozzarella, ricotta, Parmigiano Reggiano and topped with peppery arugula) pies for the big night.

“What’s not to love?” Bianco, who owns legendary Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix, says. “Jimmy is pretty simple when it comes to his pizza preference. He’s easy-going. He likes the ones that aren’t too complicated—kind of like his friends.”

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel Crashes a Movie Theater During Live Oscars Telecast with Celebs and Snacks

Bianco—who asked Kimmel to be the best man at his wedding in 2013—added: “[Kimmel] is a very meticulous cook; he’s got a good palette. He knows what he likes and it’s always light and fun. We’re here because we love him.”

Rich Fury/Getty

Barbecue chef Lang tells PEOPLE that Kimmel is “really just a great person”—and hinted about a possible joint cookbook in the works. “He’s got barbecuing chicken wings down,” the grill master says. “He also makes these really thin hamburgers and puts them on the grill. He started a book in his house and whenever I would come over or Chris would come over, we’d write up whatever recipes we would do.

“We definitely learn from each other,” Lang says of Kimmel, who received a bedazzled Don Julio 1942 magnum covered in crystals at the party. “He could probably do a cookbook with all of his chef friends.”

Rich Fury/Getty

Rich Fury/Getty

See the night’s full menu below:

Adam Perry Lang: Texas Toast Tacos

Chris Bianco: Margherita Pizza and Biancoverde Pizza

Frank Castronovo and Frank Falcinelli: Foie Gras Hot Dog and Eggplant Marinara with Pecorino Romano

Marc Vetri: Ricotta Gnocchi with Crispy Artichokes and Parmigiano Reggiano

Suzanne Goin: Spanish Fried Chicken with Buttermilk Biscuit, Spiced Carrot Slaw

Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo: “Little Boner Burger” — a blend of short rib, chuck, bone marrow with caramelized onions, roasted poblano peppers, jack cheese, 420 sauce and rye

Chad Robertson:

‘Nduja Tartine Jam, Rene’s Rye, Wild Mushrooms on Rye Bread

Whipped Ricotta, Rene’s Rye on Rye Bread

Lemon Tart

Millionaire’s Shortbread Tart

Soft Serve, Fior di Latte, Citrus Infused Cream or Blood Orange Lambrusco Sorbet

RELATED: Burgers, Booze and Chocolate! Here’s What the Stars Ate Before and After the Oscars Red Carpet

Rich Fury/Getty

Rich Fury/Getty

Pantella de Plata (pictured above): Zacapa Rum daiquiri with lemongrass, fresh lime and coconut water

The After Party: Tanqueray No. TEN shaken with fresh lime, cucumber, cilantro and jalepeno

Ketel Academy: Ketel and soda with a splash of green apple, lemon and honey

Fade to Black: Johnnie Walker Black shaken with spiced pear, fresh lemon and a dash of bitter

…That’s a Knife: Bulleit Bourbon stirred with Pedro Ximenez Sherry and Gentiane liqueur

The Speech: The Paloma upgraded with Don Julio Blanco, pink port, tarrgon, fresh grapefruit and lime

Jimlet: Ciroc, fresh lime juice, simple syrup and mint garnish

The “Jimlet” Cocktail Recipe

Created by Andy Seymour

1 3/4 oz. vodka

3/4 oz. fresh lime juice

3/4 oz. simple syrup

Lime wedge and mint leaves, for garnish

Combine vodka, fresh lime juice and simple syrup into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain contents into a rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wedge and mint leaves.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Academy Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.