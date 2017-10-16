Get All the Delicious Details from Jimmy Kimmel’s Epic ‘Welcome to Brooklyn’ Bash

Welcome home, Jimmy Kimmel!

To kick off hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Brooklyn this week, the late night talk show host threw an epic cocktail party at Pioneer Works on Saturday with some of his closest friends and family — and of course, lots of delicious cocktails and food.

Kimmel, who is a Brooklyn native, teamed up with Diageo spirits to celebrate his week-long residency at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, serving classic New York City bites and custom cocktails from Smirnoff Vodka, Bulleit Bourbon, and Tanqueray Gin, created by some of Brooklyn’s finest bartenders from local places like Skinny Dennis, Donna, Hank’s Saloon, and Clover Club.

The local theme of the night continued with bites from N.Y.C.’s Cosme and Hometown Barbecue and dessert from Four & Twenty Blackbirds and Dolce Brooklyn.

Kimmel’s close friend and chef Chris Bianco treated guests to a variety of pizzas, including an exclusive Guinness Mushroom Pizza adapted from his new cookbook Bianco, while Danny Amend from The Frankie Spuntino Group served Frankie’s Meatballs and Prime Meats hot dogs.

Hanging in Bk with two Brooklyn boys @jimmykimmel @jesustalks #jimmykimmelcomestobrooklyn #redhook #brooklyln #jimmykimmel #kimmelinbrooklyn @stephpkny @kingofblabylon A post shared by Yvette Trivino (@yvanyc) on Oct 14, 2017 at 6:12pm PDT

Kimmel was joined by his wife Molly and the pair stopped to pose in front of a custom graffiti wall designed by artist William “Skuf” Carrero.

The night also featured specially-made Smirnoff bottles, featuring Kimmel and Guillermo Rodriguez’s faces painted on them.

On Monday, Kimmel continued to be showered with Brooklyn eats. He first posted a photo on set of his show eating Bergen Bagels, courtesy of fellow late night host Jimmy Fallon, and also dug into a sandwich from Landi’s Pork Store in Brooklyn.

Thanks to @LandisBklynPorkStore for helping get my body into winter shape. A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on Oct 16, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

“Thanks to @LandisBklynPorkStore for helping get my body into winter shape,” he wrote.

Watch Jimmy Kimmel Live! weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on ABC.