Jimmy Kimmel Is Having an Epic Eating Fest While Filming in Brooklyn—See All His Local Favorites

Jimmy Kimmel is back in Brooklyn for the week, and he’s taking the city one bagel at a time.

The Brooklyn native brought Jimmy Kimmel Live! to the borough’s Academy of Music this week with fellow New Yorkers as guests like Amy Schumer, Billy Joel, David Letterman, and Tracy Morgan. In between filming for the show—which kicked off with an epic cocktail party—the 49-year-old host has been enjoying the amazing eats available in Brooklyn, courtesy of his famous friends.

Stars like Jimmy Fallon, Kelly Ripa, and Seth Meyers welcomed Kimmel back to the Big Apple by sending local treats, all of which he’s been showing off on his Instagram.

He first posted a photo on set enjoying Bergen Bagels, a Brooklyn-based bagel shop, sent to him by Fallon. “Thank you to @JimmyFallon & #FallonTonight for the real Brooklyn bagels,” Kimmel wrote. “@IamGuillermo struggles with cream cheese.”

He next posted a shot biting into a sandwich from Landi’s Pork Store, a Family-run neighborhood Italian deli and meat store of the borough known for their famous rice balls. “Thanks to @LandisBklynPorkStore for helping get my body into winter shape,” he wrote.

“Ah, Brooklyn…so many great sandwiches, so little time. Thanks for lunch @Mekelburgs” he said with the craft beer and specialty food shop’s porchetta and Italian sandwiches in each hand.

Kelly Ripa sent her love in the form of sweets from Orwasher’s Bakery, a quintessential Jewish-style Manhattan bakery.

“When a Michelin-starred chef sends you donuts, you eat six of them,” Kimmel followed up, holding up the variety of treats from Wylie Dufresne’s shop, Du’s Donuts.

And then Seth Meyers mocked Kimmel’s eating adventure by sending him a pie from the “NY Style” chain pizzeria, Sbarro, with a note that read, “Enjoy a slice of New York’s finest!”

“You are a nut @SethMeyers,” wrote Kimmel. “I’ll save this pie for the flight home.”