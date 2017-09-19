Jimmy Fallon Made ‘Love Pickles’ for Demi Lovato—But She Wasn’t Having It

When Demi Lovato stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday for an impressive 10th time, gifts were in order.

At first the late-night host held up a personalized sweatshirt that Lovato had given him on one of her prior visits—but Lovato quickly replaced the old with the new. The Sorry Not Sorry singer gifted Fallon a hoodie that featured their faces on it and the text “J+D=BFF4EVA.”

Fallon’s gift to Lovato was a little less cozy, but just as thoughtful. Knowing the pop star’s affinity for a certain fermented food, he got busy in the kitchen.

“I’m really into making my own pickles. And this is the truth,” said Fallon. “I went to a farm. I got fresh Kirby cucumbers. I really went for it. I made a brine.”

The comedian even made a brief slideshow of his experience with photos of his ingredients and the process he used to make the crunchy snack. Unfortunately his efforts were met with a subpar reaction. After revealing that his homemade, vacuum-sealed, and labeled-for-the singer pickles were 100% of the spicy variety, her reaction implied that spicy food is definitely not her thing.

Lovato tried to save the situation by insisting she loves spicy food but a defeated Fallon replied, “This is my love pickle for you,” while pushing her the personalized jar.

When you make yourself at home in the studio….. #donttouchmypickles 😍 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on May 19, 2015 at 2:31pm PDT

Though he struck out on the seemingly random gift, the gesture wasn’t just Fallon being Fallon. Lovato is actually obsessed with the veggie—but clearly the sour kind.

She made her love for pickles publicly known in the past when she posted a photo of her own jar in the recording studio refrigerator and warned people to stay away. “#donttouchmypickles,” she wrote.