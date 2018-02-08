Jimmy Buffett's 'No Sugar and No Carbs' Diet Means He Doesn't Drink Margaritas Anymore

There’s no more wasting away in Margaritaville for Jimmy Buffett—and no nibblin’ on sponge cake for that matter, either.

In a recent profile in the New York Times, the 71-year-old musician revealed some insights into the stricter diet he’s following these days. “I don’t do sugar anymore,” he said. “No sugar and no carbs.” There is one exception, though: Sunday is his cheat day. Instead of sweet frozen cocktails, Buffett’s new go-to substitute is tequila on the rocks with “a lot of water.”

And that’s not the only lifestyle change he’s made. Buffett—who, as Rolling Stone reported, helped support himself early in his career by smuggling marijuana from the Caribbean to Florida—is no longer smoking pot. He’s replaced it with vaping oils, which he partakes in only on occasion.

WATCH: Are You a Parrothead for Jimmy Buffett?

As the Times article notes, Buffett has gone from a care-free beach bum with a guitar to a massive business mogul, now with a successful restaurant chain as well as hotels and casinos all under the name Margaritaville. Through the course of his career, he’s amassed an army of Parrotheads—what his fans call themselves—who identify with his escapist, laid-back attitude that comes through in his music.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

Buffett’s latest endeavor, “Escape to Margaritaville”, a Broadway musical that features a medley of his biggest hits in the same vein as Billy Joel’s “Movin’ Out” and ABBA’s “Mamma Mia!”, begins its preview on Friday, Feb. 16.