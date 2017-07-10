Jessica Simpson Had the Best Response to That Whole Foods Chicken Salad Controversy

Jessica Simpson is clearly not afraid to poke a little fun at herself.

The singer—who famously confused tuna and chicken while chowing down on a bowl of Chicken of the Sea in 2003—weighed in on the mix-up that took place at Whole Foods last week over the similarly-colored proteins.

The farm that supplied the grocery with their buffalo chicken salad recalled 440 pounds of the stuff after employees discovered that it actually contained tuna—a known allergen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

While customers who purchased the mislabeled chicken may be upset with Whole Foods, Simpson is coming to the health food chain’s defense. The fashion designer tweeted a photo with the headline: “Whole Foods Discovered Its Chicken Salad Actually Had Tuna” and captioned it, “It happens to the best of us @WholeFoods.”

It happens to the best of us @WholeFoods pic.twitter.com/Vo5ekewF8S — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) July 9, 2017

Simpson’s own snafu took place while she was married to Nick Lachey on their reality show, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica.

“Is this chicken that I have, or is this fish?” she asked Lachey at the time.

“I know it’s tuna, but it says chicken by the sea,” she continued. “Is that stupid? What is it called — chicken by the sea or in the sea?”

Luckily, Lachey clarified with patience. “Chicken of the Sea is the brand,” he said. “You know, ’cause a lot of people eat tuna, just like a lot of people eat chicken. Chicken of the Sea.”

“Oh….” Simpson replied. “Oh, I understand now. I read it wrong.”

Late last year, 13 years after the incident, Simpson gave us a reminder with a meme of her highly-mocked question.

“Maybe Jessica Simpson was on to something?” she posted on a photo of a chicken floating in the sea.