Jessica Chastain Goes Full Glam While Making Banana Pancakes—and Jennifer Garner Is Here for It

Could Jessica Chastain be the first guest star on Jennifer Garner’s “Pretend Cooking Show”?

The Molly’s Game actress shared a black-and-white photo of herself in the kitchen with batter all over her hands and her hair pinned up in curls. “Sundays are for vegan banana pancakes,” Chastain captioned the glamorous photo before sharing the full recipe with her fans.

Garner, who creates family-friendly recipes like granola bars and smoothies on her online show was quick to comment on the picture. “Beautiful—we will try these! x,” she wrote. Chastain then replied and said, “Yes! I love your cooking videos.”

That sparked some fans to request that Garner video herself making Chastain’s pancakes, while others suggested a cooking collaboration between the two actresses.

But, if you’re up for trying out Chastain’s vegan banana pancakes on your own, get the recipe below that she shared on Instagram.

Jessica Chastain’s Vegan Banana Pancakes

Ingredients:

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

2 tbsp. white sugar

2 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. salt, 1 ¼ cups water

1 tbsp. oil

Sliced bananas

Directions:

Sift the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt into a large bowl.

Whisk the water and oil together in a small bowl.

Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients, and pour in the wet.

Stir just until blended; mixture will be lumpy.

Heat a lightly oiled griddle over medium-high heat.

Drop batter by large spoonfuls onto the griddle, and cook until bubbles form and the edges are dry.

Flip, and cook until browned on the other side.

Repeat with remaining batter.

Serve with sliced bananas and maple syrup.

**This recipe was provided to PEOPLE by a chef, restaurant or culinary professional. It has not been tested for home use.**