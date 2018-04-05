Jessica Biel Dined on Tacos and Margaritas Before Husband Justin Timberlake's Boston Concert

While Justin Timberlake prepared to take the stage in Boston, Jessica Biel hit the town.

Biel headed to Bodega Canal, a Mexican restaurant in Downtown Boston on Wednesday night ahead of her husband’s performance at TD Garden as part of his “Man of the Woods” tour.

Along with four girlfriends, the actress hung out on the couches in the lounge before the show, where they enjoyed eight cucumber and jalapeño margaritas, as well as Tito’s Vodka, and Pacifico beer. Dressed casually in jeans and a black t-shirt, Biel sported a bright red lip and her long wavy hair.

“She was super low key,” Mike Wyatt, Manager of Bodega Canal told PEOPLE. “None of the guests recognized her, so no one bothered the table or asked for photos.”

In addition to the drinks, the group ordered up plenty of tacos, including the skirt steak with chile garlic oil, salted onions, queso fresco, and jalapeño, as well as the carnitas with sour cream, avocado, and pickled onion. They also munched on multiple shrimp and chicken tacos.

“They were very generous with gratuity,” Wyatt continued, adding that the group took off right before the show.

Biel, who maintains several friends in the Boston area from her days as a student at Tufts University, did pop backstage before the show. Along with Timberlake, she posed for a photo with olympic gymnast and activist Aly Raisman.

“Incredible show!!! @jtimberlake is beyond talented. So nice to meet Justin & @JessicaBiel,” Raisman wrote on Twitter.

Timberlake met with a couple other famous faces backstage, too. New England Patriots star Julian Edelman, who recently may have helped thwart a school shooting, posed for pictures with Timberlake and Ryan McKenna, known as the “Selfie Kid,” as he got to reunite with his favorite singer after their famous run in at the Super Bowl halftime show.