Jessica Biel Eats ‘Really Clean’ — But Likes to ‘Go BIG’ on Cheat Days

Want to eat like Jessica Biel? She’s got some tips to get you started.

In a Reddit AMA on Wednesday, the actress was questioned about how she stays in such great shape—and the truth is that it doesn’t come without (pragmatic) discipline. “I try to eat really clean… fruits and vegetables, fish, etc,” she wrote, adding: “Don’t get me wrong, I like my cheat days and I go BIG.” (Biel is just one of many celebrities who relies on cheat days to stay sane.)

As for her workouts, Biel says she goes “back and forth between yoga and circuit training,” crediting the on-the-go yoga class app YogaGlo for helping her stay on schedule.

When it comes to getting her 2-year-old son, Silas, in on the veggie eating action, Biel has some tricks up her sleeve. “Hide ’em!,” she answered. “I hide vegetables in eggs, quiche, stews soups, smoothies…. I hide vegetables everywhere I possibly can.”

The former 7th Heaven star is no stranger to the food industry, opening her family friendly restaurant Au Fudge in Los Angeles in March 2016—and Silas is a fan. “He’s a pretty good eater now,” Biel told Bon Appetit last August. “Last time we were in, he was chowing down on the chicken nuggets. He really likes the French fries, and he’s a big fan of the mac and cheese. And the cauliflower purée was a big hit. So I think we’re doing OK.”