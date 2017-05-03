Jessica Biel’s ‘Infamous’ Cooking Disaster Will Make You Think Twice About What You Put in the Oven

As an avid baker, Jessica Biel is not immune to cooking disasters—but one in particular was especially catastrophic.

“I baked [bread] in the wrong dish that exploded in the oven, so it was a glass shard loaf, which nobody ate,” the actress explained in an interview with Delish. “I was quite infamous for that one, actually.” (A good reminder to always make sure your dish is oven-safe!)

Though that loaf didn’t make it onto her Instagram feed, Biel is often showing off her love of sweets from her Los Angeles restaurant, Au Fudge. She first opened the kid-friendly space with her partners Estee Stanley, Kimberly Muller, Monica Weinberg, Joey Gonzalez and Jonathan Rollo last year.

“I got involved because I was interested in the baking element,” she says. “We realized that I may bake at home but I know nothing about baking in a real way for a place where you sell things so I just ended up becoming one of the creative partners.”

They're tied up for your protection. (Chocolate now available in-store/ online at @aufudge.) A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Feb 11, 2017 at 1:11pm PST

Yes, this is all from my garden! And yes, I have a cupcake tree. A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Apr 29, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

Always practice safe sweets. #NationalDessertDay A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Oct 14, 2016 at 4:35pm PDT

A few of her favorite items from the restaurant include the vegan caesar salad (“It’s got this great dressing that definitely doesn’t taste like it’s vegan,” she says) and the Avalanche Bars made with marshmallows, Rice Krispies, chocolate chips and sprinkles. “I’m not sure I trust somebody who doesn’t like Rice Krispies treats,” she adds.

Or sometimes she’s just fine munching on chicken nuggets and fries with her son Silas, 2, with husband Justin Timberlake.

“He’s kind of traditional,” she says of her son’s go-to orders. “But the chicken nuggets are amazing.”