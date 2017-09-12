Jesse Tyler Ferguson Threw His Husband an Epic Foodie Birthday Party — See the Broadway-Inspired Cake!

Jesse Tyler Ferguson pulled out all the stops for his husband Justin Mikita’s 32nd birthday.

On Saturday the Modern Family star hosted a dinner for 25 at his Los Angeles home, where his guests became the first diners to sample Chef Helene An’s new menu from the newly redesigned Crustacean Beverly Hills, which will reopen this December.

Menu standouts included a tuna egg rolls topped with caviar that looked like cigars and were presented in smoking cigar boxes, a vegan crab cake, and An’s world-famous garlic noodles and garlic-roasted crab.

“They’re a lovely couple and I can tell they have a true appreciation for great food,” says An, who crafted the menu based on the preferences expressed by Ferguson and Mikita.

Guests drank ginger-spiced negronis and lotus flower martinis while each course was paired with a rare wine. Pierre Jouet champagne was used to toast Mikita.

“Crustacean outdid themselves! Everything was so gorgeous and delicious,” Ferguson, 41, tells PEOPLE.

Since Mikita is a huge fan of Broadway, his cake was designed to look like a stack of Playbill magazines of “Justin on Broadway,” with Mikita’s face on the top.

Mikita’s favorite Broadway plays were referenced on the cake, including Hamilton, Fully Committed (which starred Ferguson), and Into the Woods. The bow tie on the side of the cake stands for their line of bow ties the couple created for which proceeds of the sales benefit Ferguson’s charity Tie the Knot, which supports the fight for LGBTQ equality.

Since the birthday was an epicurean theme, the cake also had mini versions of Mikita’s favorite foods: hamburgers and Crustacean’s garlic noodles.

Mikita says the celebration was a “beautiful and joyful dinner I will never forget.”