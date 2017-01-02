Look Inside Chicago P.D. Star Jesse Lee Soffer's New Los Angeles Restaurant

Jesse Lee Soffer already has a lot to celebrate in the new year — he’s opening a restaurant!

The Chicago P.D. star revealed on Instagram on Sunday he is adding restaurant owner to his resumé, opening a Verlaine cocktail lounge in Los Angeles.

“HAPPY NEW YEAR! It has been a lifelong dream to own a piece of a restaurant,” he posted of the spot, which also has a location in New York City. “I always figured, ‘maybe when I’m sixty I’ll have a little speak easy or a bistro.’ Well we freakin did it. We are so excited to show this place off.”

The 32-year-old actor, who is also known for his role on the soap opera, As the World Turns, celebrated New Year’s Eve at the restaurant and posted what was on tap for the evening. The three-course meal included dishes like sushi oysters and caviar and roasted prime rib.

“New year. New endeavors. New spot we can call our own. I’m so proud to be a part of this crew. #Verlaine #2017,” he wrote next to a photo of the menu.

Soffer also gave followers a sneak peek of the lounge designed by Select Hospitality Design and David Vincent. Though only “almost complete”, the space features black and white checkered flooring, unique light fixtures and an outdoor area. The actor expects it to open to the public in the next few weeks.