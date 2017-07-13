The Jersey Shore Cast Has Officially Reunited ... at Burger King?

GTL…BK?

Rumors have been swirling about a potential Jersey Shore reunion, and it seems it’s finally arrived—in the form of a Burger King commercial. In the new spot, the whole gang—Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Pauly D, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino and Sammi Giancola—is back together over a pile of the fast food chain’s new Chicken Parmesan sandwiches.

The former MTV stars catch up on life as they chow down, with Farley and Polizzi mentioning that they’ve had two children since the show ended (and also “new boobs” for Polizzi.)

“Parenting is kind of like being hungover all the time. I don’t want to wake up; I’m tired; I’m always screaming; I’m miserable,” Polizzi says. “But it’s the best misery ever,” Farley adds.

Their insight was particularly poignant for Sorrentino, who announced that he may soon be a father. “I want to propose in the next 3 months,” he says about his longtime girlfriend Lauren Pesce. “I’m trying to have a little Situation.”

Some other castmates also had some big news. “I’m getting married in 3 months,” says Cortese, who got engaged in Mexico in November. As for Pauly D? “I just DJ’d in [Atlantic City].”

Though it’s been a while since the whole cast has been together, they haven’t skipped a beat. “We haven’t seen each other in so long, but when we sit down it’s like we just saw each other,” Polizzi says.

This might just be a taste of what’s to come for fans of the show, with Sorrentino telling Page Six that an official MTV reunion is in the works. “The stars have aligned, and it’s time to make reality TV great again,” he said.