Supergirl Star Jeremy Jordan Says He's Been Hospitalized After Eating Chipotle: 'I Almost Died'

Chipotle is coming under fire yet again after actor and singer Jeremy Jordan alleges the fast casual chain has sent him to the hospital.

On Thursday night, the Supergirl actor and Broadway star posted his first ever Instagram story, dedicating it to be a PSA about why people shouldn’t go to Chipotle.

“I know I’ve advocated for them in the past, but they’re terrible,” says Jordan, who looks fairly pale laying in a hospital bed and showing viewers the IV in his arm. “I, as you can see, am in the hospital and I have fluids in my arm because the food did not agree with me and I almost died.”

Chipotle has repeatedly been in the news after E. Coli outbreaks, norovirus infections, and recently footage was shown of rodents falling from the ceiling in a Dallas location.

“I just want to thank my wife for being amazing and talking me off the ledge when I was on the phone about to die and Chris Wood for holding my hair back metaphorically,” he says. “I love all of you; thank you so much. It’s been a night.”

Jordan, 32, who was set to perform at a ‘salute to Broadway’ concert in Houston on Friday, says he hopes he is okay to go through with the show and has yet to update fans on his current status.