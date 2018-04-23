When the thought of winning $100,000 came across one Jeopardy contestant‘s mind, he knew exactly how he’d spend it: on a lifetime supply of Taco Bell.

Georgia Tech freshman Rishab Jain, who was a contestant during the show’s special college edition last week, told host Alex Trebek that he put some thought into the idea of winning the grand prize with a little help from his mom.

“She said, ‘Well, you eat Taco Bell pretty often’ and that’s really all she had to say,” the 18-year-old told Fox News.

Jain says as a vegetarian, the fast food chain often subs meat for beans in his order (he loves Mexican Pizzas and Crunchwrap Supremes) and the campus location, where he frequents, is very familiar with his specifications.

ABC

“It’s changed my life partially. I found myself going every week,” he says. “It’s good to have that sort of food on campus because it’s something I can relate to.”

Taco Bell representatives saw Jain on Jeopardy! and said they are sending him $500 in gift cards after he didn’t win the grand prize, according to Fox News. The fast food chain later tweeted at him: “College can feel like a lifetime. We’ll help you get through it, Rishab.”

College can feel like a lifetime. We'll help you get through it, Rishab. pic.twitter.com/CRSorPyO0w — Taco Bell (@tacobell) April 20, 2018

Jain also took home $10,000 from the competition—enough for about 3,344 Crunchwrap Supremes with beans (before taxes).