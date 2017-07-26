Though Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 48th birthday on Saturday in a lavish joint birthday party with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez (who turns 42 on Thursday), the singer was blowing out the candles on Monday too — at a family party on her actual birthday.

Video shared on Rodriquez’s Instagram Stories Tuesday showed the backyard birthday bash, including a three-tiered cake Lopez was gifted by the baseball star and his two daughters — Ella Alexander, 9, and Natasha Alexander, 12.

“More cake,” Rodriquez wrote on the video’s caption.

The ivory and gold-colored confection, which was topped with a bundle of gold edible roses and adorned with two sparklers, came from Miami bakery Divine Delicacies Cakes — the same team who made Lopez and Rodriguez’s dueling cakes for their joint birthday party.

RELATED: See the Sweetest Celebrity Birthday Cakes

“These cakes are ridiculous,” Lopez, dressed in an off-the shoulder pink dress, told Rodriguez, who wore black shorts and a matching polo, on Tuesday as the sweet treat was delivered to her seat.

Repost from @arod story! More cake more cake! 😍❤️🍰🎂 cake created by us 🙂 #divinedelicaciescakes A post shared by divinedelicaciescakes (@divinedelicaciescakes) on Jul 25, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

They sure are. Monday’s cake featured handmade lion heads, 24k edible gold, and Swarovski crystal details.

The flavor inside? Lopez’s favorite: Chocolate Godiva, the bakery explained on Instagram.

Happy Birthday @jlo and her team thank you for continue to trust in our Art! Cake for today to celebrate Jennifer's birthday! Cake with Handmade Lion heads in 24k edible gold. Swarovski crystal details 🍰🎂❤️😘 #divinedelicaciescakes Flavor inside : Jennifer's favorite Chocolate A post shared by divinedelicaciescakes (@divinedelicaciescakes) on Jul 24, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

That was small compared to the six-tier cake that Lopez had for her party on Saturday. Adorned with more than 10,000 Swarovski Crystals, the gold and ivory cake towered high above Lopez — and even included a diamond “Jennifer” nameplate.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

“Ummmm cake anyone?” she captioned an Instagram shot of the spectacular design, posing alongside it in her cutout black Bao Tranchi dress.

Ummmm cake anyone… 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂. 😂😂😂📸: @lacarba A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

More details of @jlo #JenniferLopez 6 tier birthday Cake we created for her birthday yesterday. All with more than 10,000 Swarovski Crystals. Her name was custom made and design by both side of the cake! #divinedelicaciescakes A post shared by divinedelicaciescakes (@divinedelicaciescakes) on Jul 23, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

Meanwhile, Rodriguez got a cake of his own on Saturday — though it was slightly shorter than Lopez’s. His four-tier cake had an art deco theme with geometric patterning in white, black and gold tones, made exclusively for the former Yankees player.

Like Lopez’s, Rodriguez’s cake was also topped with a sparkly “Alex” nameplate.

Happy Birthday @arod Art Deco themed cake to celebrate his birthday #divinedelicaciescakes A post shared by divinedelicaciescakes (@divinedelicaciescakes) on Jul 23, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

About Yesterday! @arod and @jlo Birthday cakes! #JenniferLopez #alexrodriguez #divinedelicaciescakes A post shared by divinedelicaciescakes (@divinedelicaciescakes) on Jul 23, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

In a crowded room but it's just the two of you… #birthdaylaughs #insidejokesallday #team #US 📸: @lacarba A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

Cakes may have been on Rodriguez’s brain when he wished Lopez a happy birthday on Instagram Monday.

“Wishing a happy birthday to this amazing human being who lights up my world every day,” the former Yankee captioned the shot of the singer.

RELATED VIDEO: Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez! See How J-Rod Got a Head Start on Their Birthdays

The couple, who also dined at Prime 112 restaurant on Sunday, have been nearly inseparable since PEOPLE confirmed their relationship in March.

“They have almost been together for six months now, but Jen says it feels like longer,” a source told PEOPLE. “She is very happy — Alex takes great care of her. She loves dating him. Their families still get along. Things are easy and fun.”

Great weekend celebrating with our #families. #3generations (📷: Ana Carballosa/ @lacarba) A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jul 25, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

Previously, the lovebirds made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala — and have been spending spending time together with their kids, including Lopez’s 9-year-old twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribe, who were also around for Monday’s party.

“I feel really lucky right now,” Lopez told Extra. “He’s a loving father. He’s a generous human being with his family, with his friends, with me. He’s caring and sweet and capable and responsible and just all the beautiful things you would want a man to be.”