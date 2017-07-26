Though Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 48th birthday on Saturday in a lavish joint birthday party with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez (who turns 42 on Thursday), the singer was blowing out the candles on Monday too — at a family party on her actual birthday.
Video shared on Rodriquez’s Instagram Stories Tuesday showed the backyard birthday bash, including a three-tiered cake Lopez was gifted by the baseball star and his two daughters — Ella Alexander, 9, and Natasha Alexander, 12.
“More cake,” Rodriquez wrote on the video’s caption.
The ivory and gold-colored confection, which was topped with a bundle of gold edible roses and adorned with two sparklers, came from Miami bakery Divine Delicacies Cakes — the same team who made Lopez and Rodriguez’s dueling cakes for their joint birthday party.
“These cakes are ridiculous,” Lopez, dressed in an off-the shoulder pink dress, told Rodriguez, who wore black shorts and a matching polo, on Tuesday as the sweet treat was delivered to her seat.
They sure are. Monday’s cake featured handmade lion heads, 24k edible gold, and Swarovski crystal details.
The flavor inside? Lopez’s favorite: Chocolate Godiva, the bakery explained on Instagram.
Video behind the scenes of Today's birthday cake for the one and only @jlo one more! #queen #latinapower @divinedelicaciescakes all with Edible 24K gold and Swarovski Crystals Flavor: Chocolate Godiva ❤️🍰😘🎂 #jenniferlopez #jlo Thank you Jennifer and her amazing team for trusting me and my ideas for the cakes this weekend and today's!
That was small compared to the six-tier cake that Lopez had for her party on Saturday. Adorned with more than 10,000 Swarovski Crystals, the gold and ivory cake towered high above Lopez — and even included a diamond “Jennifer” nameplate.
“Ummmm cake anyone?” she captioned an Instagram shot of the spectacular design, posing alongside it in her cutout black Bao Tranchi dress.
Meanwhile, Rodriguez got a cake of his own on Saturday — though it was slightly shorter than Lopez’s. His four-tier cake had an art deco theme with geometric patterning in white, black and gold tones, made exclusively for the former Yankees player.
Like Lopez’s, Rodriguez’s cake was also topped with a sparkly “Alex” nameplate.
Cakes may have been on Rodriguez’s brain when he wished Lopez a happy birthday on Instagram Monday.
“Wishing a happy birthday to this amazing human being who lights up my world every day,” the former Yankee captioned the shot of the singer.
The couple, who also dined at Prime 112 restaurant on Sunday, have been nearly inseparable since PEOPLE confirmed their relationship in March.
“They have almost been together for six months now, but Jen says it feels like longer,” a source told PEOPLE. “She is very happy — Alex takes great care of her. She loves dating him. Their families still get along. Things are easy and fun.”
Previously, the lovebirds made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala — and have been spending spending time together with their kids, including Lopez’s 9-year-old twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribe, who were also around for Monday’s party.
“I feel really lucky right now,” Lopez told Extra. “He’s a loving father. He’s a generous human being with his family, with his friends, with me. He’s caring and sweet and capable and responsible and just all the beautiful things you would want a man to be.”