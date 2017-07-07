Food
All the Restaurants Where Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Have Been Spotted Together
The power couple continue their romance over seafood and steaks
By Ana Calderone
Kappo Masa
New York City
The pair were spotted taking a romantic stroll on the Upper East Side before making their way into the fine dining Japanese restaurant known for its elaborate sushi and pricey entrées.
The Sea Grill
New York City
J-Rod were all smiles and holding hands leaving a lunch date in April at the Rockefeller Center hot spot, which serves a variety of seafood courses like jumbo lump crab cakes and chowder made with bacon, lobster, shrimp and clams. Lopez wore a chic pastel blue Roland Mouret dress for the occasion and Rodriguez looked dapper in a grey suit and pink dress shirt.
Marea
New York City
"They seemed very happy," an onlooker said of the couple's March visit to chef Michael White's Italian seafood eatery. "They ate light," the source added of their lunch made up of four salads including the lobster-burrata salad and grilled octopus salad before finishing with tiramisu petit fours.
Prime 112
Miami
After uniting their families for Easter weekend, the pair munched on steaks "in the wine room behind the curtains," said on insider. "Onlookers couldn't see much, but they left holding hands." During the dinner, friend Loren Ridinger even stopped by the restaurant to say hello.
Cipriani Downtown
New York City
Before making their glamorous Met Gala debut, the inseperable couple had a more low-key night at the SoHo location of the iconic restaurant known for their classic Italian dishes.
Hotel Bel-Air
Los Angeles
Lopez and Rodriguez were spotted leaving the posh hotel after an hours-long meal. “They had dinner with friends. They walked in hand-in-hand and other diners couldn’t help but to turn around,” an onlooker told PEOPLE. “They looked like they have been dating for a long time. They acted very in sync and comfortable with each other."
Casa Tua
Miami
The couple spent over three hours at dinner with friends at the romantic South Beach restaurant where diners can eat ricotta cavatelli and branzino with cherry tomatoes in a Mediterranean villa or under lanterns in the lush garden.