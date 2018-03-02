Vacation usually brings out the best in people, but Jennifer Lawrence says she becomes someone else entirely.

The Red Sparrow actress recently stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to explain her alter ego known as “Gail”, who comes out when she’s sipping a Mai Tai on a white sandy beach.

“It’s a very specific drunk, it’s not just every time I’m drunk I turn into this… I think she’s some sort of tortoise gambler,” she says on Friday’s episode. “I don’t always turn into this masculine alter ego that like jumps into shark-ridden waters just to make my friends laugh. It’s not every time, I think it might be rum. The only time I drink rum is on vacation.”

Naturally, DeGeneres couldn’t help but indulge her with a few cocktails on the show to help get the real gossip behind some of Gail’s finer moments, including what turned into a dangerous water excursion with Lawrence’s girlfriends on a recent holiday.

“We went conch diving, pull up the conch and the guy driving our boat goes, ‘Look they all have little worms!’ I took it out of his hand and swallowed it and then pulled the worms out of all the conchs and swallowed all the worms,” she laughs. “Some of my friends are kind of laughing but they’re like, ‘Hello? Hello?’ and then we pull up and he’s like, ‘and this is where the fisherman clean all the fish out so there’s all these sharks out,’ and I’m like, ‘Sack!’ And just jumped in! Everyone’s like someone get her some water and coffee, she’s gonna die.”

WATCH: Jennifer Lawrence Reveals the Hilarious Way Amy Schumer Comforted Her After Darren Aronofsky Split

Lucky for her Lawrence’s friends (and her liver), the actress insists that these antics are only sporadic. “I’m normally like pretty cautious,” she says, “and then I get rum in me and I’m like let’s arm wrestle!”

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

On an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lawrence also revealed that she had a little liquid courage before attending the Red Sparrow premiere in New York City on Monday.

“I looked like I had electroshock therapy.” she joked of the premiere photos. “In my head, I was like, ‘I’m a goth queen’ but I looked like a goth queen on crack.”