Jennifer Garner Ships Girl Scout Cookies To Her Instagram Followers — with Handwritten Notes

Jennifer Garner followed through on her promise to send her followers boxes of Girl Scout Cookies.

On Tuesday, the 45-year-old Love, Simon actress got to work packing up boxes of Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Samoas and more to ship out to fans — documenting the process, once again, on her Instagram Story.

The move comes a day after Garner —who is mom to Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 5 — offered to send out said boxes. “While my Girl Scout and Brownie have to sell their own cookies, I did buy a limited number of boxes from them to share with you guys,” she said Sunday on Instagram. “So if you truly have no Girl Scout in your life, please send me your order and your address and I will try to hook you up.”

Unsurprisingly, Garner sold out of the boxes in mere minutes. And she clearly didn’t waste time packing them up, either. Per her video, each mailing box of Garner’s was filled with a box of cookies, a handwritten note (on personalized stationary, ‘natch), and lots and lots of confetti.

“Signed, sealed, and coming your way,” she captioned a final shot of herself with all her shipping boxes, adding the hashtag #OnMyHonor.”

Garner has been vocal about her love for helping sell Girl Scout Cookies.

In 2016, Garner revealed that she’s a true cookie salesperson at heart during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Michael. “I’m the one telling the girls, you know, ‘Try to talk about the gluten free because they’re a dollar more.’ Let’s have an upsell!” she said.

The star also shared that she went through “intense” training to become a scout group leader, but when it comes to selling cookies, most buyers aren’t phased by the fact that the celebrity is there.

“Nobody cares,” she said. “I’m just there with the troop.”

And while Garner has obviously perfected the act of sending Girl Scout Cookies online, she’s far better in person.

On Sunday, before she revealed she’d be shipping cookies out to her followers, Garner was at a local grocery store in Los Angeles trying to sell them.

“Why yes, kind sir, we do have Thin Mints,” Garner captioned a hilarious snap on Instagram, in which she held a homemade sign advertising the treats. She also added the hashtags “#tistheseason,” “#comeandgetem” and “#whodoesntloveagirlscout.”