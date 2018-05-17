Jennifer Garner Has Been Making This Chicken Recipe 'for Years': 'It's a Sure Thing'

Jennifer Garner‘s latest adventure in the kitchen features a recipe she’s come back to again and again.

On Thursday, the actress and avid home cook shared one of her go-to soups from Martha Stewart. “I’ve been making this @marthastewart recipe for years—the roast lemon chicken alone is enough to make you sing!” she says.

In the post, the 46-year-old shares step-by-step photos of the process, from seasoning and roasting the chicken to shredding it and it adding to the broth.

“You can dress it up (homemade stock) or make it in a hurry (broth from a box—don’t tell @inagarten!), whatever you do, this recipe is a sure thing,” says Garner, who is a friend of Ina Garten.

The mom of three has been showing off her cooking skills lately on Instagram and during her “Pretend Cooking Show.” The chicken soup—which is her first from the domestic diva—joins more tried and true recipes she’s featured like bread men, kale chips, her morning smoothie, beet chips, bagels, and English muffins.

The Barefoot Contessa has been one of many stars to praise her efforts in the kitchen, and Garner is likely to have found a new fan in Stewart after giving her a shoutout.

“Isn’t she lovely?! I just think she’s so wonderful,” Garten recently told PEOPLE. “I love her videos so much. She is adorable and smart and not at all performing—that’s just who she is. I just think she’s really special.”

Get the full soup recipe below.

Martha Stewart’s Roast Lemon Chicken Soup

2 lemons, thinly sliced

6 small shallots, peeled and quartered lengthwise

1 whole 4-lb. chicken (backbone and giblets removed)

2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil, divided

Salt

Pepper

6 cups chicken stock

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

2. Rub chicken with 1 tablespoon oil and season with 1 tablespoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper.

3. Brush 1 tablespoon oil in the center of a rimmed baking sheet slightly larger than the size of the chicken. Slice lemons thinly and lay half of them out in a single layer on the oil.

4. Place chicken, skin side up, on the lemons. Beginning at the neck end of the breast, carefully loosen skin from flesh of breast and thighs with your fingers. Slide the remaining lemon slices under skin in a single layer. (This isn’t as scary as it sounds, go for it!)

5. Roast chicken for 20 minutes. Toss shallots with remaining teaspoon oil and scatter around chicken. Continue to roast chicken until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the breast reaches 165 degrees — appx. 25 to 30 minutes more.

6. Transfer chicken to a carving board and let chicken cool completely. Remove and discard skin, lemon under skin and bones.

7. Shred meat into bite-size pieces. Mix shredded meat with the pan juices, roasted lemons and shallots from the baking sheet into a bowl. (feel free to stop here, you can’t do better than this concoction)

8. Bring chicken stock to a simmer in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir in chicken, lemons, shallots and pan juices, and simmer 1 minute. Remove from heat and season with salt and pepper.

9. Divide soup among 4 to 6 bowls. Add rice (brown is perfect) if you so desire!

10. YUM.