Jennifer Garner finally has her very own office–and she’s quite thrilled.

The actress and co-founder of the organic baby food line Once Upon a Farm took to her Instagram story on Tuesday to show off the company’s headquarters in southern California.

On the tour Garner stepped inside her office to show off her desk, saying “What could that be? I think this is where it all happens.”

“My first ever desk,” the Love Simon star added, smiling and looking very happy in her new space.

Her simple wood desk is decorated with a row of adorable little succulent plants across the front and pictures of vegetables hanging on the wall behind her seat.

Garner co-founded the company in 2017 with Cassandra Curtis, Ari Raz and former Annie’s president John Foraker.

“As a mom of three and Save the Children artist ambassador, I am passionate about childhood nutrition and making sure we are leaving a healthier and happier planet for the next generation,” Garner has said. “I have three lunch boxes to pack each day and understand the problems that must be solved with serving fresh food to young children.”

The 45-year-old has also said that she plans to be heavily involved with the company on a daily basis.

“More specifically, I will be a part of innovating on new products, participating in design, going on sales calls and making sure the world knows we exist,” she says.