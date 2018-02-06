Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Major Kitchen 'Fail' After Getting Too 'Cocky'

A batch of homemade bagels just brought Jennifer Garner back down to Earth.

On Monday, the actress gave fans of her “Pretend Cooking Show” a glimpse at what can go wrong when you get a little too confident in the kitchen. Her latest video starts off with Garner being her adorable, chipper self mixing up some dough, kneading it like a pro and letting it rise—but what comes next may be all too familiar to the bakers out there.

When her bagels come out of the oven, they appear to be flat, oddly shaped and apparently inedible as Garner places them one by one into the trash can.

“That Christmas you were so proud (cocky😬😳) of the homemade bagels you baked for your family, you decided to make them again for #PretendCookingShow and…FAIL!!” she captioned the video of herself baking at home dressed in a plain white t-shirt and jeans.

The mom of three also added that although this had not been her first (or second!) failed attempt at the breakfast staple, there could be a redemption video coming out in the near future. “#bagelfail #triedagainandfailedagain #screechcrashboom #staytunedforvictory,” she wrote.

Garner has been sharing her adventures in her home kitchen—which you can shop here—recently with a series of cooking videos and Instagram posts. Her first episode was in the style of Ina Garten, who Garner credits for teaching her how to cook.

“Three years ago @inagarten cooked for me on my birthday…today is her 70th birthday and if I was able to cook for her, it would only be because she taught me (and the rest of America) how,” she posted on a throwback photo with the chef on Friday. “Thank you and happy birthday, Ina. Xx”