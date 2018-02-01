Jennifer Garner Shares Her Healthy Substitution for Tortilla Chips: 'I Bet Your Kids Like Them'

We all have a weakness when it comes to food, and Jennifer Garner‘s is tortilla chips.

The star of the upcoming film Peppermint revealed on Instagram that “blue corn chips are my nemesis,” but luckily she’s found a healthy substitution to satisfy that salty, crunchy craving: kale chips. On Thursday, Garner—who has been paving her spot in the food-lifestyle world lately with adorable cooking videos inside her home—shared her recipe for the superfood snack on social media.

“Kale chips are my ✅✅,” she wrote. “I bet your kids like them.”

If you’re not as lucky as Garner, who appears to grow the green in her own backyard, the first step would be to pick up a whole bunch of the leafy greens at your local grocery. “Dinosaur is best, but all kale works,” added the mom of three.

The only downside to the nutritious food—which is coated in olive oil, salt and parmesan cheese before getting baked in the oven to crispy perfection—is that you will most likely get some remnants stuck in your teeth, as Garner hilariously demonstrates in her post. “#toothpicksareamust,” she wrote.

Get her full recipe below, and if it only leaves you hungry for more Chef Jen, check out her go-to smoothie recipe.

Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Jennifer Garner’s Kale Chips

Kale (preferable dinosaur)

Olive oil

Salt

Grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

1. Pick, clean, dry. Cut the rib out of the center of large pieces.

2. Coat in olive oil. Add salt. Add grated Parmesan if you like.

3. Oven at 200 degrees. Stick it in the oven, preferably on a cooling rack over a cookie sheet. Start checking periodically at 15 min, but wait until it’s crispy—closer to 25 min.

