Jennifer Garner Thanks Her Bees for 'Getting Busy' in a '#NSFW' Video of Her Making Honey

Jennifer Garner is turning the heat up on her food videos.

The Love, Simon actress posted a video showing off her beekeeping skills to her Instagram on Thursday that she joked was “#NSFW.” In the video set to the song “Oh Yeah” by Yello, which became popular in the movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Garner begins by scraping the fresh honey from the honeycomb frames before picking up the frames for a smiling photo op. Then she strains the honey—tasting it for good measure— and puts it in a mason jar.

“Thank you, bees, for getting busy #honeyporn #nsfw #ohhhyeahhh #iwashedmyhandsfiftytimes #soyouthinkyoucanfarm,” she wrote on Instagram. She followed up the post with a shoutout to Honey Love Org, a nonprofit that aims to educate urban beekeepers, for “keeping our bizzy friends so happy.”

Garner has gained popularity in the food world for her “Pretend Cooking Show” videos, where she makes healthy, family-friendly recipes like smoothies, granola bars, and kale chips.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Garner Flaunts Toned Arms in an Off–the–Shoulder Top While Attending an Event in NYC

The actress, who also founded the organic baby food line Once Upon a Farm, recently opened up about why natural ingredients, healthy food and farming are so important to her.

“My mom made all of our food,” Garner said. “I would just be desperate for anything in a package. I was so envious of my friends and their Little Debbie oatmeal cakes and things like that. When we were hungry she would say, ‘Go out to the garden, child, I bet those tomatoes are ready and grab yourself some sugar snap peas.’ [Now], you know, you can’t help it. That’s what I do with my kids.”