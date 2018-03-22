Food
Every Recipe Jennifer Garner Has Shared on Her ‘Pretend Cooking Show’
The actress has been stepping up her cooking game and sharing it for all to see.
Bread Men
In the first-ever episode of her "Pretend Cooking Show," Garner turned Ina Garten's honey white bread recipe into adorable bread men. “I’m not an expert but if you want to make your family happy over and over again this is one recipe that if you get it down, you can do anything with it. And it’s by Ina. Love you Ina!” says Garner before kissing her copy of the Food Network star’s cookbook Barefoot Contessa at Home.
Morning Smoothie
To help prepare for her role in the upcoming film Peppermint, Garner has been making smoothies designed by celebrity nutritionist Kelly LeVeque. The actress shared the recipe she drinks every morning—but with an added twist. Because she didn't have any fresh blueberries in the fridge, Garner subbed in a packet of fruit puree from her organic baby food line Once Upon a Farm.
Get the recipe HERE.
Kale Chips
To satisfy her craving for something salty and crunchy, Garner exchanged her go-to blue corn tortilla chips for a healthier option. "I bet your kids like them," she adds.
Get the recipe HERE.
Beet Chips
"Another hack for when you (me) are craving the crunch of blue corn tortilla chips…BEET CHIPS!” Garner shared on Instagram in March. "Naturally sweet and completely addicting." In the post, Garner takes you through a 10-slide process from picking the beets fresh from her garden to snacking on the final product.
Get the recipe HERE.
Bagel Fail
After successfully making homemade bagels for her family on Christmas, Garner decided to make them again on her "Pretend Cooking Show." But this time it didn't go as planned. When pulling the bagels out of the oven, Garner was less than impressed with the odd-shaped and lumpy final product, tossing them into the garbage one by one. "FAIL!!" she captioned the post.
Bagels Round Two
Just because the bagels didn't come out right the second time doesn't mean Garner was giving up. The 45-year-old took on the tricky recipe again, sharing the full episode titled "The Bagel Chronicles, Take 2” on Facebook. This time around, Garner had some specific advice to share with her viewers: "This is what I would say about making bagels: the amount you proof them the last time is the most important thing," the mother of three says. "If you under-proof them, they’ll sink when you start to boil them. If you over-proof them, then you get the Jennifer Garner special, kind of a flat bagel, kind of a pancake-y bagel."
Huckleberry English Muffins
Taking on another dough-based recipe, Garner tried her hand at whipping up English muffins from scratch using the Huckleberry cookbook. "One of my favorite restaurants in Santa Monica is Huckleberry run by Zoe Nathan,” Garner says. “I was so happy when she made a cookbook. One of my favorite recipes in here is something I make all the time. It’s a total family-pleaser. Their English muffin recipe." Since this is a frequently made recipe in the Garner household, she had no problem mastering the overnight process. “If these don’t all get eaten on the first day, I kind of won’t believe you,” she says. “But they freeze really well.”
Get the recipe HERE.
