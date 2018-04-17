Jennifer Garner Whips Up Her 'Favorite' Granola Bars—and Gets a Sweet Birthday Message from Ina Garten

On the eve of Jennifer Garner‘s 46th birthday, she decided to share a “little something for your lunchbox.”

After celebrating her birthday with a “low-key” kid’s pizza party on Sunday evening, she debuted the most recent episode of her “Pretend Cooking Show” on Facebook on Monday night. The Love, Simon actress and mother of three shared a recipe for her “favorite” granola bars, or as she calls them “pass-it-back” snacks.

“You know, those easy snacks you can pass back to hungry kids in a car on the way to wherever your afternoons bring you,”she wrote on Instagram. “Here’s a way to make them at home with ingredients you know and can pronounce.” She followed the caption with the hashtags “#passitbacksnack #sofarsogood #notaprettybaker.”

Once Garner has the batter made, she says “bye” to her treats and puts them in the oven before removing them twenty minutes later.

Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Garner, a self-described chocolate lover, gives them a chocolate drizzle once the bars have cooled—but she gets so excited about the chocolate she just spoons it on instead of drizzling it.

“Oh, I forget to make it pretty,” Garner says. “I’m not a pretty baker. I never said I was.”

WATCH: Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Major Kitchen ‘Fail’

Garner originally began her “Pretend Cooking Show” in December 2017 by baking her friend and cooking mentor Ina Garten’s honey bread. Garner later shared a sweet birthday message for Garten on Instagram—and now the Food Network star is returning the love.

“Happy birthday @jennifergarner!!,” the Food Network star wrote on Instagram. “It always reminds me of our wonderful day foraging in your garden and cooking together! Sending lots of love.”

The Barefoot Contessa host has previously raved about Garner’s on-camera cooking skills. “I love her videos so much,” she recently told PEOPLE. “She is adorable and smart and not at all performing—that’s just who she is. I just think she’s really special.”

Get the recipe that Garner posted on her Facebook page below to try them out for yourself!

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

Jennifer Garner’s Granola Bars

Ingredients:

2 cups oats

1 cup unsweetened coconut

½ cup wheat germ

½ cup sunflower seeds

¼ cup flaxseed

2 tbsp. butter

½ cup honey

¼ cup brown sugar

½ tsp salt

1 tsp. vanilla

Recipe:

1. Preheat oven to 300°F.

2. Combine dry ingredients.

3. In saucepan melt the butter, honey, brown sugar, salt and vanilla.

4. Mix all ingredients together.

5. Line a 9×9 pan with parchment paper and pack it all in there.

6. Put in oven for ten minutes.

7. Take it out. Pack it down again and bake another 10 minutes.

8. Yum. Let them cool.

9. If you like chocolate (hands up!) melt some chocolate with a spoonful of coconut oil/Crisco over a double boiler and drizzle over the bars.

10. Cut. Enjoy!

**This recipe was provided to PEOPLE by a chef, restaurant or culinary professional. It has not been tested for home use.**