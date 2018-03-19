Jennifer Garner Shares a 'Naturally Sweet and Completely Addicting' Snack Recipe

Healthy snacks are quickly becoming Jennifer Garner’s specialty.

The Love, Simon actress and host of her “Pretend Cooking Show” previously revealed that blue corn tortilla chips are her “nemesis,” so she developed a kale chip recipe to combat the craving. Now she’s sharing another healthy substitution for the salty snack.

“Another hack for when you (me) are craving the crunch of blue corn tortilla chips…BEET CHIPS!” Garner wrote on Instagram on Monday. “Naturally sweet and completely addicting.”

Her tutorial includes a 10-slide gallery of gorgeous step-by-step photos for making the colorful chips. Garner first thoroughly washes her beets—picked fresh from her own garden—before slicing them with a mandolin and tossing with olive oil and a sprinkle of salt. The slices go into the oven and out comes a batch of crispy veggie chips you can feel good about eating.

Though the beet chips do look divine, Garner is not naive to the fact that they are not as good as the real thing. “#nothingisbetterthanatortillachip,” she captioned the photos taken in her home kitchen. “#thesecomeprettyclose.”

Get the full recipe below to try them out for yourself.

Jennifer Garner’s Beet Chips

1. Preheat the oven to 250 degrees.

2. Wash your beets really well.

3. Lop off the tops and slice the beets into very thin slivers. Use a mandolin if you’re so inclined. Mind your fingers!

4. Lightly coat the beets in olive oil and lay them out on a greased baking sheet.

5. Sprinkle them with salt.

6. Put in the oven for one hour.

7. Remove and be careful, they’re hot.

8. Enjoy! Yum!

**This recipe was provided to PEOPLE by a chef, restaurant or culinary professional. It has not been tested for home use.**