Celebrity Ad Campaigns

Jennifer Aniston Shares a Glimpse into Her Daily Life in New Ad Campaign

By @GabyOlya

Posted on

What’s it like to be Jennifer Aniston?

Smartwater’s new Spring 2017 ad campaign aims to share insight into the way the reigning World’s Most Beautiful Woman (who has has been a spokeswoman for the brand since 2007), spends her time.

In one image, Aniston, 48, goes for a canyon hike with her beloved rescue dog Sophie, a pitbull mix she adopted with husband Justin Theroux in 2012. Aniston is always on the lookout for ways to spice up her fitness routine. “I love it and I crave it,” the actress previously told PEOPLE about working out.

Another photo shows Aniston serving smartwater sparkling at a dinner party with pals — which we’re sure had a pretty healthy menu.

“We’ve got to really be conscious and mindful around what we put inside our bodies,” Aniston has said.

Tom Munro

 

The other two shots show the more glamorous side of being Aniston — in one photo she’s backstage at a late-night talk show, and in another, she is gearing up to hit the red carpet.

Tom Munro

“This campaign celebrates the authentic role smartwater has in Jennifer Aniston’s life as she moves through both relatable and aspirational moments of progress — from fitness to fashion to dinner with friends,” Caroline Kibler, group director of smartwater said in a release.