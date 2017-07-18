Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Return to the Restaurant Where They Got Engaged Almost 5 Years Ago

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux‘s latest date night was especially nostalgic.

The couple returned to Blue Hill restaurant in New York City on Monday night, where they first got engaged nearly five years ago. Aniston and Theroux we’re spotted leaving the eatery hand in hand looking casual, with Aniston in a navy tank top and high-waisted trousers and Theroux in ripped jeans, an SSUR jacket and a camo hat.

While there’s no word on what the two ate, the high-end restaurant owned by Dan Barber is known for their farm-to-table food some coming from their own Blue Hill Farm in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Stars like Drew Barrymore and Barack Obama have also been spotted there.

The Leftovers actor, 45, popped the question in August 2012 while they celebrated his 41st birthday side by side at an intimate corner table. An onlooker told PEOPLE at the time that they “looked like a long-term couple in love having a romantic dinner”—and five years later they are exactly that.

At the premiere of his HBO hit series in April with Aniston by his side, Theroux told PEOPLE the secret to their happy marriage is really rather simple.

“You know, be nice, try and laugh a lot — it’s a lot of the simple stuff,” he said before joking: “Definitely don’t bring the weepiness home to the wife, because she doesn’t want to hear it.”