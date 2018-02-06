Jenna Dewan Tatum‘s 4-year-old daughter is quickly following in her footsteps, especially when it comes to meal time.

The dancer and actress, who opened up about her personal life—including her marriage to Channing Tatum—in the March issue of Health, says her family heavily focuses on healthy eating, but in different ways.

“I eat mostly vegan, but I’m very accommodating, maybe because I’ve lived with a man for 11 years who’s not vegetarian,” she explains. “[Our daughter] Evie is a vegetarian, mostly because I cook for her and it’s what I feel to be healthy for her and easiest. She loves it and wears it like a badge. She will tell everyone, ‘I’m a vegetarian. I don’t eat meat,’ and I tell her, ‘Ev, you can try anything you want,’ but she’s like, ‘Ugh’—very much a chip off the old block in that way.”

Dewan Tatum says her husband of 8 years will occassionally join in on her plant-based diet.

“Chan will do meatless, and most of the time it’s what I’m cooking,” she says. “He’ll do pasta, risottos, things that have a carb element.”

Jeff Lipsky

The 37-year-old has previously detailed her daily diet, telling PEOPLE she eats healthy because it makes her feel better.

“I’m not a fan of dieting, which is why I choose to eat healthy most of the time. I keep it in balance, so I don’t have to crash diet,” she says. “When I want to splurge I allow myself and don’t beat myself up — I just make a plan to eat extra healthy the next day or work out.”