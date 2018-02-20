JAY-Z‘s three-day weekend probably looked a little different from yours.

On Sunday, the rapper and a group of friends reportedly went to three different hot spots in New York City, where they racked up a collective tab that added up to over $110,000, according to the New York Post‘s Page Six.

For dinner, they celebrated the birthday of Juan “OG” Perez — president of JAY-Z’s Roc Nation Sports — with dinner at Zuma, a celebrity-favorite Japanese restaurant in midtown Manhattan. Also in attendance were Perez’s wife Desiree, JAY-Z’s cousin Emory Jones, and Big Bo, one of brand ambassadors for the star’s D’USSE Cognac, among others.

The group dined on an indulgent menu of lobster, steak and sushi. According to Page Six, the final tab added up to $13,000.

After Zuma, the group headed to Made in Mexico, a Mexican restaurant and bar in Inwood, a neighborhood at the northern tip of Manhattan. There, they reportedly spent an additional $9,000 on drinks, according to Page Six, as onlookers captured video of JAY-Z and posted on social media.

The final stop, Playroom Nightclub, was where the big money was dropped — with the group shelling out $91,135, Page Six reports. One staff member posted the group’s reported receipt to social media, which consists of 40 bottles of JAY-Z’s Ace of Spades rosé, each of which comes in at $1,200.

Jay Z tab at Playroom last night. I’m just gonna cry in poor for the rest of the day. 😭 pic.twitter.com/q2OhOoi3YS — Vic (@MisterClasico) February 19, 2018

According to the receipt, the group left a tip of $11,100. That’s a reported grand total of over $113,000 — all in a night’s work!