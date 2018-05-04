Swap couture dresses for Pump-tinis and you have January Jones‘ Pretty Woman moment.

In a recent interview with Yahoo! Lifestyle, the Last Man on Earth actress said she tried to make a reservation at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump‘s West Hollywood restaurant Pump—but had no luck. “I had my 40th birthday this year and I called Pump to try to do my party there,” Jones said. “No one called me back.”

Jones then called in reinforcements. “My publicist called. My best friend called. We called and called and called and called,” she continued.“One time I called, I got a girl and she’s like: ‘We’ll call you back.’ Nothing. I called back again, no response.”

Even Andy Cohen, whose Bravo show Watch What Happens Live she has appeared on in the past, couldn’t get her in, Jones said: “The guy wouldn’t call me back.”

Gary Gershoff/WireImage; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Later, she claimed, she got her Julia-Roberts-on-Rodeo-Drive-inspired revenge. “Around New Year’s, I was going out to dinner and I said: ‘You know what, I’m going into Pump,’” she said. “I was like: ‘Tried to call ya. Guess what: I’m not having my birthday party here. Big mistake. Big. Huge.’” (To which the restaurant management responded apologetically, according to Jones.)

Pump, along with Vanderpump’s other restaurant SUR (Sexy Unique Restaurant), serves as the setting for Bravo’s hit show Vanderpump Rules—and draws fans from all over attempting to catch a set of DJ James Kennedy or spot Tom Sandoval behind the bar. Bravo superfan Jennifer Lawrence is even known to pop in on occasion.

If Jones wants to drown her sorrows at home, though, we do have the *official* Pump-tini recipe.