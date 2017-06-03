Jamie Oliver Helped Oprah Recognize Fennel on Instagram — After She Mistook It for Dill

Oprah Winfrey loves gardening, but it seems she doesn’t know all her plants and produce.

The media mogul, 63, took to Instagram on Friday to show off some of her fresh basket of fennel, although the star wasn’t exactly aware of what she was harvesting.

“What to do with all this Dill? #Harvestday,” Winfrey wrote.

British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver quickly came to the rescue in the comments section, writing, “That’s fennel mate I love it roasted, slowly fry it until sweet, very finely slice it for salads with great olive oil salt and pepper it’s delicious enjoy.”

In January, Winfrey told PEOPLE how she finally made “peace with food” after purchasing a part of Weight Watchers and losing 42.5 lbs at the time.

“This has been the easiest process that I’ve ever experienced,” she said.

It helps that Winfrey can have all of her favorite foods — including bread, potato chips, and wine — as long as she doesn’t eat too much of them.

“I can eat anything I want; I just can’t eat it at the same time,” Winfrey says. “Which is the entire philosophy of life: You can have it all. You just can’t have it all at the same time.”