James Van Der Beek’s ‘Famous’ Pancake Recipe Calls for 2 Very Unusual Ingredients

When you’re jet lagged in James Van Der Beek‘s household, pancakes are just the solution for an easy breakfast.

After flying home from London, the Dawson’s Creek alum got to work in the kitchen on Sunday, whipping up what he calls his “famous pancake recipe” on his Instagram story — and even got a little help from his adorable kids.

The 40-year-old revealed his “secret ingredient” for his flapjacks is mung beans, which he boils with rice before before blending and adding to classic pancake batter.

“It’s what you make dal out of,” Van Der Beek says, referring to the traditional Indian stew that uses the beans.

“And try to ignore the chaos,” he says as he zooms over to his daughter Annabel, 3, crying about a very serious coloring matter.

The actor also has a smart tip for prepping the ingredient: “When you boil the mung beans, the shells come off so you kinda just pick them out like that and that’s how you deshell them.”

WATCH THIS: The Best Pancake Recipe Ever

Van Der Beek’s son Joshua, 5, then makes a cute cameo as he was put to work on stirring duty, mixing up the rest of the ingredients.

RELATED: Watch The Rock Show Off His ‘World-Famous’ Pancakes Before He ‘Destroys’ Them

He then blended the mung bean mixture with dates (with a very important note: “don’t wake the baby”) and poured it into the pancake batter, where his daughter started mixing.

He says to set the griddle to 250 degrees, pour the mixture on and flip when they bubble.

Then the jury weighed in with their opinion on their dad’s unique take on pancakes, with Joshua saying, “Can you make a dinosaur pancake because I want a dinosaur pancake?”

Get the full recipe below to try it yourself at home!

James Van Der Beek’s Mung Bean Pancakes

¼ cup mung beans, rinsed

¼ cup rice, rinsed

Chopped dates

3 eggs

3 tbsp. coconut oil

3 cups pancake mix

1 palmful cinnamon

1. In a saucepan, boil beans and rice in 1 cup water until tender. Transfer the mixture to the blender, add dates and puree until smooth.

2. Stir together the remaining ingredients with 2 1/4 cups water, then whisk in the mung bean puree.

3. Heat a griddle to 250° and ladle the batter into circles. When the tops start to bubble, flip the pancakes and cook on the other side.