See the Full List of James Beard Restaurant and Chef Award Winners 2017

The James Beard Foundation Awards were presented in Chicago on Monday night at a ceremony hosted by Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson (don’t forget to check out last week’s James Beard Media Awards’ complete list of winners, announced last week in New York City). Here is this year’s list of chef and restaurant winners:
2017 James Beard Foundation Restaurant Design Award Winners
75 Seats and Under (For the best restaurant design or renovation in North America since January 1, 2014)
Firm: AvroKO
Designers: Kristina O’Neal, William Harris, Adam Farmerie, Greg Bradshaw
Project: SingleThread, Healdsburg, California
76 Seats and Over (For the best restaurant design or renovation in North America since January 1, 2014
Firm: Meyer Davis
Designers: Will Meyer, Gray Davis, Katie McPherson
Project: St. Cecilia, Atlanta
Design Icon
Grand Central Oyster Bar, New York
2017 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Award Winners
Best New Restaurant (Presented by True Refrigeration®)
Le Coucou
NYC
Outstanding Baker
Mark Furstenberg
Bread Furst
Washington, D.C.
Outstanding Bar Program
Arnaud’s French 75 Bar
New Orleans
Outstanding Chef (Presented by All-Clad Metalcrafters)
Michael Solomonov
Zahav
Philadelphia
Outstanding Pastry Chef (Presented by Lavazza)
Ghaya Oliveira
Daniel
NYC
Outstanding Restaurant (Presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water)
Topolobampo
Chicago
Outstanding Restaurateur
Stephen Starr
Starr Restaurants (Le Coucou, Serpico, Upland, and others)
Philadelphia
Outstanding Service
Blue Hill at Stone Barns
Pocantico Hills, NY
Outstanding Wine Program (Presented by Robert Mondavi Winery)
Canlis
Seattle
Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional
Sam Calagione
Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
Milton, DE
Rising Star Chef of the Year (Presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water)
Zachary Engel
Shaya
New Orleans
Best Chefs in America
Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)
Sarah Grueneberg
Monteverde
Chicago
Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (D.C., DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
Greg Vernick
Vernick Food & Drink
Philadelphia
Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI
Kevin Nashan
Sidney Street Cafe
St. Louis
Best Chef: New York City (Five Boroughs)
Marco Canora
Hearth
Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY State, RI, VT)
Andrew Taylor and Mike Wiley
Eventide Oyster Co.
Portland, ME
Best Chef: Northwest (AK, ID, MT, OR, WA, WY)
Greg Denton and Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton
Ox
Portland, OR
Best Chef: South (AL, AR, Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, FL, LA, MS)
Rebecca Wilcomb
Herbsaint
New Orleans
Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV
Steven Satterfield
Miller Union
Atlanta
Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, CO, NM, OK, TX, UT
Hugo Ortega
Hugo’s
Houston
Best Chef: West (CA, HI, NV)
Corey Lee
Benu
San Francisco
Lifetime Achievement Award
Nora Pouillon, Restaurant Nora
Humanitarian of the Year
Denise Cerreta, One World Everybody Eats
America’s Classic Award Winners
Bertha’s Kitchen, Charleston, South Carolina
Gioia’s Deli, St. Louis, Missouri
La Taqueria, San Francisco, California
Sahadi’s, Brooklyn, New York
Schultz’s Crab House, Essex, Maryland
