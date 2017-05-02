People

Food

See the Full List of James Beard Restaurant and Chef Award Winners 2017

The James Beard Foundation Awards were presented in Chicago on Monday night at a ceremony hosted by Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson (don’t forget to check out last week’s James Beard Media Awards’ complete list of winners, announced last week in New York City). Here is this year’s list of chef and restaurant winners:

2017 James Beard Foundation Restaurant Design Award Winners

75 Seats and Under (For the best restaurant design or renovation in North America since January 1, 2014)

Firm: AvroKO
Designers: Kristina O’Neal, William Harris, Adam Farmerie, Greg Bradshaw
Project: SingleThread, Healdsburg, California

76 Seats and Over (For the best restaurant design or renovation in North America since January 1, 2014

Firm: Meyer Davis
Designers: Will Meyer, Gray Davis, Katie McPherson
Project: St. Cecilia, Atlanta

Design Icon

Grand Central Oyster Bar, New York

2017 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Award Winners

Best New Restaurant (Presented by True Refrigeration®)

Le Coucou
NYC

Outstanding Baker

Mark Furstenberg
Bread Furst
Washington, D.C.

Outstanding Bar Program

Arnaud’s French 75 Bar
New Orleans

Outstanding Chef (Presented by All-Clad Metalcrafters)

Michael Solomonov
Zahav
Philadelphia

Outstanding Pastry Chef (Presented by Lavazza)

Ghaya Oliveira
Daniel
NYC

Outstanding Restaurant (Presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water)

Topolobampo
Chicago

Outstanding Restaurateur

Stephen Starr
Starr Restaurants (Le Coucou, Serpico, Upland, and others)
Philadelphia

Outstanding Service

Blue Hill at Stone Barns
Pocantico Hills, NY

Outstanding Wine Program (Presented by Robert Mondavi Winery)

Canlis
Seattle

Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional

Sam Calagione
Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
Milton, DE

Rising Star Chef of the Year (Presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water)

Zachary Engel
Shaya
New Orleans

Best Chefs in America

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

Sarah Grueneberg
Monteverde
Chicago

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (D.C., DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Greg Vernick
Vernick Food & Drink
Philadelphia

Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI

Kevin Nashan
Sidney Street Cafe
St. Louis

Best Chef: New York City (Five Boroughs)

Marco Canora
Hearth

Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY State, RI, VT)

Andrew Taylor and Mike Wiley
Eventide Oyster Co.
Portland, ME

Best Chef: Northwest (AK, ID, MT, OR, WA, WY)

Greg Denton and Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton
Ox
Portland, OR

Best Chef: South (AL, AR, Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, FL, LA, MS)

Rebecca Wilcomb
Herbsaint
New Orleans

Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV

Steven Satterfield
Miller Union
Atlanta

Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, CO, NM, OK, TX, UT

Hugo Ortega
Hugo’s
Houston

Best Chef: West (CA, HI, NV)

Corey Lee
Benu
San Francisco

Lifetime Achievement Award

Nora Pouillon, Restaurant Nora

Humanitarian of the Year

Denise Cerreta, One World Everybody Eats

America’s Classic Award Winners

Bertha’s Kitchen, Charleston, South Carolina

Gioia’s Deli, St. Louis, Missouri

La Taqueria, San Francisco, California

Sahadi’s, Brooklyn, New York

Schultz’s Crab House, Essex, Maryland

This article originally appeared in Foodandwine.com