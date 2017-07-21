Ina Garten’s Favorite Music to Cook to Is Taylor Swift Because Of Course It Is

There’s nothing quite like making a perfect roast chicken while jamming out to Taylor Swift‘s “Blank Space”—at least if you’re Ina Garten.

In a series of rapid fire questions with Bon Appetit, the Barefoot Contessa host revealed her favorite album to listen to while cooking. “Oh that’s easy. Taylor Swift ‘1989’” she told the magazine. “We listen to it over and over and over again.”

The chef and the pop star have become good friends since Swift joined Garten at her home in East Hampton, N.Y. for a Food Network Magazine photo shoot in 2014. “I adore Taylor, and I admire her enormously,” Garten told PEOPLE last year. “She’s a very good cook, and she loves to cook.”

Swift, who reportedly owns every one of the Cook Like a Pro star’s cookbooks and is known to make her classic flag cake at her star-studded Fourth of July parties, was clearly a fan of Garten’s for her recipes initially. But one of the things that drew Garten to Swift was her work ethic. “The thing about Taylor is she runs her own business and she makes all of her own decisions,” she said. “She is so smart and so deliberate, she really cares about how people respond to her message. She’s beyond authentic.”

Making our flag cake this morning because we're Barefoot Contessa fangirls. 2nd year in a row making @inagarten's famous recipe! @marhunt @haimtheband @gigihadid @serayah A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 4, 2015 at 7:44pm PDT

Aside from the Swift revelation, Garten also revealed a few more fast facts about herself like what’s always in her fridge (butter and eggs), her favorite summer ingredient (avocados), and her go-to summer drink (daiquiris).

If you’re inspired to morph into Garten in an attempt to become BFFs with Swift, you’ll also need to get yourself a microplane, which the chef credits as the one tool she can’t live without. “You know what I love is a rasp (a microplane) because I love the zest of citrus fruit,” she says. “And actually now I do garlic on the rasp because it grates it so finely.”